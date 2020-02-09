Zacks: Analysts Expect Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to Post -$0.70 EPS

Brokerages expect Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to announce ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endologix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Endologix reported earnings of ($2.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Endologix will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endologix.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. Endologix had a negative net margin of 58.24% and a negative return on equity of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million.

ELGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

NASDAQ ELGX opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Endologix has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Endologix by 1,395.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 674,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endologix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 170,316 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Endologix by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Endologix by 315.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 77,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Endologix by 204.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

