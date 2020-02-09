Zacks: Analysts Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will post sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $10.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.72 billion to $10.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Republic Services.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

In other Republic Services news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $183,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,311.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 32.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1,889.2% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Republic Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 321,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,798,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Republic Services by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1,042.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,221,000 after buying an additional 181,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

RSG traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,222. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47. Republic Services has a one year low of $75.03 and a one year high of $97.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

