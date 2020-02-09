Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Power’s earnings. Atlantic Power reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Power will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlantic Power.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

NYSE:AT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,954. Atlantic Power has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $257.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

In other Atlantic Power news, insider James Patrick D’angelo sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,515.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,153,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 529,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 116,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the second quarter worth about $2,038,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 13.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 786,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 93,957 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 769,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 397,666 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

