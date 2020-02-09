Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Post $11.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report earnings of $11.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $12.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.65. AutoZone posted earnings of $11.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $66.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $65.73 to $66.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $72.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $70.72 to $74.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.47 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.40.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after buying an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,169,000 after buying an additional 31,283 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,610,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after buying an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,882,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZO traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,058.91. 218,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,148.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,136.04. AutoZone has a one year low of $868.75 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

