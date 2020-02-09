Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMD) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Electromed’s earnings. Electromed also reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Electromed will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Electromed.

Electromed (NASDAQ:ELMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ ELMD opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Electromed has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

