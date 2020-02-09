Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Inter Parfums also reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IPAR. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $278,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 3,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $230,871.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 111,537 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. 54.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPAR traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.17. The stock had a trading volume of 60,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,027. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.37. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.