Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. MaxLinear reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE:MXL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 444,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1,273.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

