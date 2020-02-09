Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.84 Million

Analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post $72.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.20 million to $74.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $61.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $302.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.00 million to $302.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $318.02 million, with estimates ranging from $317.00 million to $319.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFSC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $229,034.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,503.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

EFSC traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $45.28. The company had a trading volume of 59,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

