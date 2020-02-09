Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) will report sales of $100.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.00 million. Tenable posted sales of $80.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $437.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $434.00 million to $438.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $540.75 million, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $558.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TENB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 36,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,013,436.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,498 shares in the company, valued at $39,895,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $407,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,671.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,440. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tenable by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Tenable by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tenable by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tenable by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,124. Tenable has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.