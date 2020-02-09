Zacks: Brokerages Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post $2.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $2.00. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

