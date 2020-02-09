Zacks: Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cango’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $8.80 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cango an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cango from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

NYSE CANG opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cango has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 2.03.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $49.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cango will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

