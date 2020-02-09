Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Sell

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of CENTA traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.30. 258,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,200. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.07. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.28 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 778.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 913.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

