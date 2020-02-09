Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Hold

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of Onespan stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.02. Onespan has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,708,539.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,522,150 shares in the company, valued at $111,436,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter worth about $1,212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onespan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onespan by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

