Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Hold

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Tcr2 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. 46,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,194. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $370.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $136,663.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 150,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

