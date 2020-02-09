Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Sell

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

GOGO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

GOGO opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. Gogo has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $201.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gogo news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $70,608.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Gogo by 27.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

