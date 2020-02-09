Zacks Investment Research Lowers NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NXE stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 333,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 98,230 shares during the last quarter.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

