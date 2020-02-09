Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

VCRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of VCRA opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $729.53 million, a P/E ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $124,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,456 shares of company stock worth $397,715 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,333,000 after acquiring an additional 57,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 36,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

