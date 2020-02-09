Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

BPFH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Private Financial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

