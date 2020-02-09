Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) to “Hold”

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “QIAGEN ended the fourth quarter on a solid note, as earnings and revenues beat estimates. It registered revenue growth across majority of its geographies and each of its operating segments. Of late, the company has been progressing well with its Sample to Insight portfolio. QuantiFERON-TB’s high single-digit growth at CER and continued momentum of the QIAstat-Dx system are also impressive. The FDA approval of QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus test is another highlight of the quarter. The expansion of the company’s NGS solution portfolio also buoys optimism. Expansion in both the margins is encouraging as well. In the past three months, QIAGEN has outperformed the industry it belongs to. On the flip side, rise in operating costs and decline in APAC region revenues are concerning.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Commerzbank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 25.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

