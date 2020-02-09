Zacks: Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $45.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Silicom an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Silicom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Silicom during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Silicom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $266.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Silicom had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

