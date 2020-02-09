ZB Token Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003111 BTC on popular exchanges. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $142.44 million and $68.66 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $582.26 or 0.05895548 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024080 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128787 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038803 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010276 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

