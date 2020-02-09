ZClassic Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002422 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $10,842.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.68 or 0.00691368 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00131182 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00114653 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002428 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 70% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.