Zcoin (XZC) Hits One Day Volume of $12.05 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.61 or 0.00077088 BTC on exchanges including Coinroom, Indodax, Koinex and Cryptopia. Zcoin has a total market cap of $71.75 million and approximately $12.05 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,860.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.03 or 0.02259155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.62 or 0.04493607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00774797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00816008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00118223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009480 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00026777 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00708022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,428,068 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, TDAX, Bittrex, Indodax, Huobi, QBTC, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Binance and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.