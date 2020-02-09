ZPER Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, ZPER has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $750,742.00 and approximately $3,523.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, HitBTC, Bit-Z and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00044815 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00399853 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009947 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012688 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001560 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Coinsuper, BitForex, HitBTC, Liquid and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

