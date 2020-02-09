Zynga’s (ZNGA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.60.

Zynga stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.27. Zynga has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,974.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,090 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $76,046.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,112.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,268,980 shares of company stock valued at $14,535,226 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 690,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

