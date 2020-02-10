$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cott’s earnings. Cott reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cott will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cott.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). Cott had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $616.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Cott’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COT shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cott by 1,141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cott in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,444,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cott by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,630,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,033 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cott in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cott in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000.

COT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.74. 84,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,468. Cott has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -522.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

