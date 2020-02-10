$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. Rollins also reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.59. 1,093,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,278. Rollins has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 9.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 135.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Rollins in the third quarter worth $32,724,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 5.7% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 50,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

