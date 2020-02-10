-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $76.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

