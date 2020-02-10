$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) to announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.25. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

VLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens raised Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,655. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $12.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14.

In other news, Director Peter V. Maio acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,269,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $876,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

