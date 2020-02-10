$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Graphic Packaging reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

GPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NYSE:GPK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.82. 1,321,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,823. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

