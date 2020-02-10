-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.47). Hertz Global reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hertz Global.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTZ shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 47.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 18.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter.

HTZ stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 128,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,054. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. Hertz Global has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

