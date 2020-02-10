$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Mesa Air Group reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.51 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MESA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3,806.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 375.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

MESA stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 284,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $266.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.