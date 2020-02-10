$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) to announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Urstadt Biddle Properties also reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBA. ValuEngine upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of UBA stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $23.49. 55,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,028. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $949.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

In related news, Director Catherine U. Biddle purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,637 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

