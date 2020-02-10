$0.38 EPS Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Steven Madden.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $282,816.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,876 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,070.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Steven Madden by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 97.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

SHOO stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. 529,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,760. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

