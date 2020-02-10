$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Capital Product Partners reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 718,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 42,138 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

CPLP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.19. 1,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 168.67%.

Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

