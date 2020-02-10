$0.64 EPS Expected for CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. CNB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 13,803.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCNE opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $444.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

