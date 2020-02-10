$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.83. Winnebago Industries reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

WGO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,021. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.60. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $60.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,011.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $342,573.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,857,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at about $13,012,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 196,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

