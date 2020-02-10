$106.43 Million in Sales Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post sales of $106.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the highest is $112.85 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $86.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $420.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $413.70 million to $426.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $438.69 million, with estimates ranging from $407.40 million to $469.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Willdan Group.

WLDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. BidaskClub lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

WLDN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $397.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $40.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 48,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 51,845 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

