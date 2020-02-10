11,363 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

PM stock opened at $87.45 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.