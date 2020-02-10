$114.11 Million in Sales Expected for AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) to report $114.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.99 million. AlarmCom reported sales of $111.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full-year sales of $476.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.86 million to $478.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $543.74 million, with estimates ranging from $536.16 million to $548.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AlarmCom.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALRM. Imperial Capital raised AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. First Analysis raised AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.10.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 390,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 53,267 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 729,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,861. AlarmCom has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29.
AlarmCom Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.
