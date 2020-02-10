1,297 Shares in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $934,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,485,000 after buying an additional 51,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.90. 271,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,484. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $191.42 and a 52-week high of $222.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.69.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.