1,350 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,481,945,000 after acquiring an additional 558,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after acquiring an additional 354,014 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Genuine Parts by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,058,000 after acquiring an additional 82,309 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 589,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 531,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,623,000 after acquiring an additional 62,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

NYSE GPC opened at $95.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

