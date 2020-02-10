14,100 Shares in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Bought by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,596,000 after purchasing an additional 45,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSBR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

BSBR stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

