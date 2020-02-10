15,729 Shares in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Acquired by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. IHS Markit accounts for about 1.1% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IHS Markit by 7.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.10. 1,415,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.66. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $81.39.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

In related news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $10,977,276.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,156.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,759,331 shares of company stock worth $136,216,963. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on INFO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

