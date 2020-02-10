169,663 Shares in Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) Bought by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 169,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned 1.07% of Akari Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 185.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKTX stock remained flat at $$1.80 during midday trading on Monday. 34,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,603. Akari Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of -2.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

