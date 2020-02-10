23,951 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,861. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.