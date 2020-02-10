2,635 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KNSL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $214,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,877,649.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $281,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,898.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,706,813 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $120.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 0.39. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $121.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

