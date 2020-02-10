$287.82 Million in Sales Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will post sales of $287.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $290.40 million and the lowest is $286.40 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $262.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

NYSE WAL traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $56.62. 278,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,604. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $497,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,328,000 after purchasing an additional 593,792 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,312,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,830,000 after purchasing an additional 576,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,958,000 after purchasing an additional 334,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,397.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 272,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 253,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

