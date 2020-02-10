3,052 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WST stock opened at $159.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.43 and its 200 day moving average is $146.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.60 and a 12 month high of $161.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

