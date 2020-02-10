$360.10 Million in Sales Expected for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will announce $360.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $356.60 million and the highest is $363.60 million. Nuance Communications posted sales of $450.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUAN shares. ValuEngine cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NUAN stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 353,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,965. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $225,602.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,138.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $205,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,543,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,486,000 after buying an additional 1,543,571 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,825,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 47,511 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,322,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 271,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 14.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after purchasing an additional 147,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

